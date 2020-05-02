Congress urges government to release pension to beneficiaries

The District Congress Committee (DCC) here Saturday urged Social Welfare Department to release pension to beneficiaries registered with the department.

They party also urged the administration to supervise the disbursement of pension by Social Welfare Department to ensure that no beneficiary was deprived of the pension.

In a statement the party’s district committee President Abdul Gani Khan expressed concern over the financial severities confronting beneficiaries including old aged persons, widow and orphans.

Hundreds of needy people have reportedly not got the pension in Srinagar and other districts so far. The issue should be released at the earliest,” Khan said.