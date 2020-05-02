Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 3, 2020, 12:00 AM

Congress urges government to release pension to beneficiaries

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 3, 2020, 12:00 AM

The District Congress Committee (DCC) here Saturday urged Social Welfare Department to release pension to beneficiaries registered with the department.

They party also urged the administration to supervise the disbursement of pension by Social Welfare Department to ensure that no beneficiary was deprived of the pension.

Trending News
GK Pic

Covid-19: 25000 stranded persons expected to reach Kashmir

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

27 new positive cases reported today, total now 666

File Pic

Gunfight breaks out in Handwara in north Kashmir: Police

In a statement the party’s district committee President Abdul Gani Khan expressed concern over the financial severities confronting beneficiaries including old aged persons, widow and orphans.

Hundreds of needy people have reportedly not got the pension in Srinagar and other districts so far. The issue should be released at the earliest,” Khan said.

Related News