Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, G A Mir, Tuesday, stated that the Congress party will continue its fight against divisive and exploitative forces.

Mir issued the statement while addressing a series of party meetings at Manzmou, Tangloo, Hiller, Ujroo, Chandoog and Saidiwara in south Kashmir.

Describing the party as a formidable force, he said, “Congress is capable of defeating the forces inimical to peace and development in the state.”