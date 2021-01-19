Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 20, 2021, 1:14 AM

Congress will fight for people's rights: G A Mir

GK News Network
Srinagar,
File Photo of Ghulam Ahmad Mir
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Tuesday said Congress would continue to fight for people’s rights and would not compromise on its principles.

A statement of JKPCC issued here stated that while presiding over a meeting of JKPCC at the party’s headquarters in Srinagar, Mir said people of Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed the worst due to the wrong policies adopted by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at New Delhi.

“These policies will continue to remain a big source behind the disappointment and anguish among the people,” the statement quoted him as having said.

Mir told the meeting that Congress would not be cowed down by “political vendetta” unleashed to silence Congress from raising voice against the wrong policies of the BJP.

“Such unruly behavior will further strengthen our resolve to fight for safeguarding the just rights of the people,” he said in the statement.

