UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 12:57 AM

Congress won't be cowed down by communal forces: Mir

File Photo
J&K Congress President, GA Mir on Friday said the upcoming DDC elections were an opportunity to elect the true and honest representatives.

Lashing out at the BJP, Mir said Congress won’t would not be cowed down by the communal forces and instead it will further strengthen the party’s resolve to fight for people’s rights.

“People have realized as to what BJP has done since it assumed power at the Centre and how it pushed people of J&K to wall for electoral gains,” Mir said, in a statement.

He said DDC elections were the best opportunity for people to defeat the designs of BJP and RSS, who were desperate to “grab power” in J&K.

He emphasized the people to strengthen the secular forces by casting their vote in favour of the Congress in these elections.

Earlier the party candidate, Naseer Mir filed nomination papers for Shahbad Bala (Verinag) constituency and vowed to work for wellbeing and development of people. Mir said Congress will continue to fight against the wrong policies of BJP and would not compromise on rights of people.

