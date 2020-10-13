Connecting people prime objective of LG's admin: Advisor Bhatnagar

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Tuesday said that connecting people with administration is prime objective of present dispensation with timely disposal of public grievances and smooth public service delivery.

The Advisor made these comments while interacting with several public delegations and individuals at Civil Secretariat here.

As many as 22 deputations and more than 100 individuals from various areas interacted with the Advisor and raised their issues and concerns with him.

A delegation of JK Medical Assistant/Pharmacist Association demanded issuance of pharmacy council registration certificates besides issuance of drug licenses and formulation of recruitment policy for unemployed pharmacists and medical assistants.

A delegation of Retired Police Officers Association raised the issue of pay anomaly with the Advisor and demanded removal of pay anomalies and other service benefits.

Similarly a delegation of All J&K Homeguard Welfare Association demanded increase in honaroriom and other benefits in line with the Homeguards of other states across the country.

A delegation of residents of Village Tad Karnah Kupwara raised several issues pertaining to development of infrastructure in their area. They demanded construction/upgradation of road from Dhanni to Upper Tad under NABARD or PMGSY scheme.

A delegation of residents of Minto Circle colony Srinagar raised issue of water shortage with the Advisor and demanded reviewing of distribution lines in the area and development of other infrastructure.