Beenish Qureshi
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 7, 2021, 2:22 AM

Consolidated Health Workers demand Minimum Wages Act implementation

Beenish Qureshi
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 7, 2021, 2:22 AM
Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

The Consolidated Health Workers Saturday staged a protest against the government for not implementing the Minimum Wages Act in Jammu and Kashmir.

Scores of health workers under the banner of Consolidated Health Workers Association assembled at Press Enclave in Srinagar demanding payment as per the Minimum Wages Act approved by the J&K government in 2018.

Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement Chairman Raja MuzaffarBhat said that the Health department had a maximum number of sweepers, helpers and drivers who risk their lives every day while dealing with the patients.

He said that as per the Minimum Wages Act, the workers must be paid Rs 6700 per month but in J&K, the labourers were bonded despite serving the department for 20 years.

Bhat said that Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement was protesting in solidarity with the Consolidated Health Workers.

“The health workers, drivers and sweepers considered the weaker section of the society are being paid Rs 100 to Rs 500 per month which is a clear violation of the act,” he said.

The protestors said that the government exposes and seizes private institutions violating such laws but does nothing when it comes to its own violations of rules and regulations.

They appealed the Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha and the health authorities to take the matter into consideration and implement the Minimum Wages Act by paying Rs 6700 to the consolidated workers.

“We also appeal the authorities to regularise the workers who have been working in the department for more than a decade,” they said.

