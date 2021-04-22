Constituting STF to dismiss Govt employees without inquiry 'arbitrary, draconian': Tarigami

CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami Thursday said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s latest order to constitute a Special Task Force to dismiss or take other punitive action against the government employees allegedly found in “anti-national” activities without holding any inquiry was arbitrary and draconian and against the interests of lakhs of employees working in the region.

A statement of CPI (M) issued here quoted Tarigami as saying that there were already enough provisions in the law to take action against those employees, who were found violating service rules and there was no need to issue new orders on the account.

“The latest order can serve as a tool to the government and bureaucrats to suppress their subordinates,” he said. “A sword of uncertainty has been kept on the heads of employees which can also be exploited by their superiors.”

Tarigami said that dismissing an employee or taking punitive action against him without holding any inquiry was against the principles of justice and basic rights.

“An employee is first a citizen and has all the constitutional rights. The need of the hour is to safeguard these constitutional rights,” he said. “Such measures deepen the anger and discontentment among the ranks of employees. It seems this order has not been given a thought before passing and needs to be reviewed.”