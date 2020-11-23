Constitutional change opened doors for peace, progress: Shahnawaz

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesman and former union minister ShahnawazHussain Monday said that the constitutional change in J&K had opened doors for the peace, progress and development of entire J&K

Leading BJP’s rallies at Sirigufwara and Khanabal in Anantnag, Hussain in his address said that it was the opportune time for the people of J&K to go for a change of representatives from the “looters” to the people who want progress and prosperity of the masses.

“The complete integration of J&K has opened new doors of industrial and economic development in J&K. The youth of J&K will now get jobs and opportunities for their better future,” he said.

In her speech, BJP leader DarakhshanAndrabi said those who were crying foul on the new political and constitutional order of J&K were in reality wailing for the lost paradise of corruption, scams, loot and extortion.

She said thousands of kanal of J&K land had been grabbed by the politicians, their supporters and relatives and “shamelessly legalised” by the Roshni Act.

BJP J&K Vice President former MLC, SofiYousuf asked people to vote for development and peace for the first time in J&K.