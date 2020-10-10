Construction of lavatory near Nishat Garden resented

Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) has resented construction of lavatory point near Nishat Garden.

In a statement, TAAK said the construction of the facility is devoid of any logic as such construction blocks the scenic view of the Dal Lake near jetty point and also is a threat to the water body.

President TAAK Farooq Kuthoo said “creating a shabby and monster like structure near Nishat Bagh when administrate is preparing a dossier to include this famous Mughal Gardens in the list of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) mandated world heritage sites is senseless and illegal.”

Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) has also resented the construction of the lavaroty block. “Apart from being a defacement, it detrimental to Dal lake’s ecology, and will add to the visual pollution,” said chairman NLCO Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo in a statement. “It is shocking to know that when just a few metres away there is ample space available behind STP for construction of toilets, why the construction has been allowed in front of the historic Mughal Harden which apart from blocking the view of Dal Lake is impairing the aesthetics,” he said. TAAK and NLCO urged the authorities to relocate the toilet block from the area.