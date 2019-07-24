Kashmir
Consultative meet discusses Jhelum rejuvenation

State Forest Department in collaboration with Himalayan Forest Research Institute, Shimla Wednesday organised first consultative meeting here to discuss rejuvenation of Jhelum River.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K, Suresh Chugh was the chief guest on the occasion. Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir, SFA Gillani, Director Soil and Water Conservation, Director, SFRI, Conservators of Forests, Kashmir North Circle & Kashmir South Circle, Regional Director, Social Forestry, Scientists from SKUAST and Kashmir University, and other concerned were also present in the meeting.

