Consumption Of Spurious Cough Syrup|HC upholds NHRC order of Rs 3 lakh compensation to NoK of victims

The Division Bench of J&K High Court Monday upheld an order of the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) granting compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the Next of Kin (NoK) of those children, who died due to the consumption of adulterated oral syrup in Ramnagar area of Udhampur district in December 2019.

The Division Bench comprising the Chief Justice JusticePankajMithal and Justice Sindhu Sharma, while upholding the NHRC order, dismissed the writ petition filed by UT of J&K & others with the observation that in the overall facts and circumstances of the case, the court did not deem it proper to exercise its extraordinary discretionary jurisdiction so as to interfere with the orders impugned passed by the Commission.

The J&K government had filed a writ petition in the High Court against the NHRC order in response to the complaint of Sukesh C Khajuria – a social activist of Jammu.

Khajuria, on behalf of the innocent victims of spurious drugs, had moved to the NHRC seeking action against erring drug control officials and compensation to aggrieved families which had lost their children. In his complaint, he had alleged that a dozen infants/children died due to consumption of a particular spurious cough syrup in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district of J&K during the month of December, 2019.

Filed on June 8, 2020 before the NHRC, in his complaint, based on the media reports regarding the deaths of infants, Khajuria contended that the incident had occurred due to the negligence of the officials of the Drugs and Food Control Organization, therefore, appropriate action be taken against its officers and the families of the victims be provided with adequate compensation.