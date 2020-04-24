Containing spread of COVID-19 in Narwah Block | PM Modi hails BDC Chairperson's role

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today lauded the efforts and proactive measures adopted by Block Development Council Chairperson, Block Narwav, Baramulla district, Mir Mohamad Iqbal, towards containing spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

The PM, during his interaction with the Sarpanchs from across the nation through video-conferencing as a part of Panchayati Raj Day observance, expressed satisfaction over the outstanding performance of Mir Mohamad Iqbal saying that this has become possible by the great synergy between the government, block administration and the public as well. He described Iqbal as a leader of masses in true sense.

“I congratulate all people of the block for cooperating in our fight against the virus. The block has done a commendable job and the mantra espoused by the BDC should be emulated across Jammu and Kashmir so that we defeat the Coronavirus as soon as possible,” the PM said. He also said that “Do Gaz ki Doori” should be followed in letter and spirit all the time.

Block Development Council Chairperson informed the Prime Minister about the proactive measures taken up by the Panchayati Raj Institutions and the block administration of the UT which have helped the district to contain the spread of virus.

“The authorities motivated and guided us that how the PRIs can take proactive measures to reduce the spread of this unseen enemy,” briefed Iqbal. He said that his BDC in collaboration with ASHA workers, ICDS workers and PRI members, after a brief orientation by a team of doctors, started door to door awareness campaigns about preventive measures like social distancing, wearing of masks, frequent washing of hands with soaps and hand sanitisers.” He also talked about the role of PRIs in identifying people who had a travel history and ensuring the implementation of complete lockdown in the block.