Contestants being retreated on pretext of security cover: Sajad

Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman and the spokesman of Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Sajad Gani Lone Saturday accused the government of retreating candidates contesting the upcoming DDC, Urban and Pachayat polls under the garb of security cover.

“Security is being used as a pretext to impede electioneering. Pre-determining democracy, undermining democracy can have disastrous consequences. We, our children are here to stay. Visitors deputed as administrators better not sow poison whose venom will be spread over decades (sic),” Lone tweeted.