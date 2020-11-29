Contestants not provided security for campaigning: Hakeem Yaseen

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen Sunday alleged that the candidates for the District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat polls in Budgam district had not been provided logistic support to enable their free movement for election campaigning.

A statement of PDF issued here said that Yaseen while addressing a meeting of his party workers of Waterhail area of Khansahib constituency said that complaints were pouring in that the candidates had been caged in police stations or hotel rooms on the pretext of providing security cover to them.

He said that they are not even allowed to visit their respective constituencies for canvassing.

Seeking people’s support in favour of DDC candidate of Parnewa, Yaseen said SEC should conduct free and fair elections to restore the confidence and trust in the democratic exercise.

“These elections have provided an opportunity to defeat and discourage the nefarious plans of divisive and communal forces who want to divide J&K on religious and regional basis,” he said.

Yaseen said his party was ready to offer any sacrifice for restoring statehood, special status and domicile rights to J&K.