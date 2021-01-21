Contingent Paid Workers hold protest, demand regularisation

The Contingent Paid Workers (CPW) of the Education Department today staged a protest demanding their files be approved for regularisation by the Government under SRO 308.

Scores of CPW workers under the banner of All Jammu and Kashmir Contingent Paid Workers Association here on Thursday assembled at Press enclave demanding the approval of pending cases since 2013.

“Our cases have not been approved yet and since last 5 years we have been protesting. We are working on a meagre salary and do not want to suffer anymore. Due to this pandemic, we are already under a lot of mental and financial stress,” said Shiraz Ahmad Malik, State organiser CPW Association.

“The Government has given nod to our regularization under SRO 308, our cases numbering around 3000 have not been cleared yet by the authorities. The committee members keep on delaying the process,” he added.

“The authorities have seized the quota of our vacancies. Under Minimum Wages Act SRO 320, the rules are being violated by not implementing upon the CPW Education employees,” they said.

The workers said that the files which are pending with the district offices should be cleared within no time and the vacancy should be filled too.

Another worker said that since 2017 we are working without salaries due to which our families especially children are suffering.

“We appeal the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the concerned authorities to kindly look into the matter and redress our demands,” the workers added.