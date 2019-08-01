Contractor allegedly manhandles BDO Pulwama

Block Development Officer (BDO) Pulwama was allegedly thrashed by a contractor on Wednesday. The incident sparked protests by the employees across all 11 blocks of the district.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, BDO Pulwama, Abid Iqbal Malik alleged that the contractor Altaf Ahmad Bhat s/o Abdul Gani Bhat of Washbugh was repeatedly harassing him and his staff.

Malik alleged that on Wednesday the contractor entered his office and manhandled him in front of his employees.

Narrating the incidents which took place at BDO office Pulwama, Malik said: “On 3rd of July 2019 the contractor entered into our office and manhandled our technical assistant. We requested police to lodge an FIR into the matter but nothing happened. On 31st of July 2019 he once again came into our office and asked me to sign a document for the execution of a work under 14th FC. I refused and said that I cannot sign it without the approval of competent authority and without following proper procedure.

“Following this, the contractor began shouting and abusing me. He even manhandled me by grabbing my collar and vandalized our office.”

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The contractor as per BDO “warned” him of dire consequences.

Following the incident, block development office employees Thursday staged a protest demonstration against the alleged assault on BDO. The protesting employees carrying placards raised slogans against the accused contractor. The protesters urged the Governor to intervene in the matter and take strong action against the culprit. They threatened that if the action is not taken against the “culprit”, the employees in all the blocks of district will go on indefinite strike.

“We have lodged an FIR and initiated investigations into the matter,” said a police officer.