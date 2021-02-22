Contractual lecturers stage protest, demand regularisation

A group of contractual lecturers of higher secondary educational institutions protested in press enclave on Monday demanding regularisation of services and release of salary in their favour.

The protestors said that today when every section of the society has suffered, contractual lecturers have suffered double whammy. “We have been working in the education department for several years and from the last three years we are continuously passing screening tests as well,” one of the protesting lecturers said.

Another protestor added, “we are the sole bread earners of our family and we are dependent on the meager salary of Rs10,500 from the education department. But since August 2019 we have not received a single penny due to our untimely disengagement.”

While talking with representatives of contractual lecturers he said that most of the lecturers have given more than seven years to the education department and are highly qualified possessing M-Phil and PhD degrees and have even qualified reputed examinations of NET and SET.

The contractual lecturers appealed to Lieutenant Governor, Chief Advisor and Secretary Education to allow and draw their salary from August 2019 to July 2020 on humanitarian grounds and consider them for regularisation of services.