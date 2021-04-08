Controlling COVID-19 In Pulwama | Get vaccinated, exhibit COVID appropriate behavior: DC

Amid surge in number of positive cases, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary today convened a meeting to review the arrangements put in place to contain COVID-19 infection in the district.

The meeting was informed about the preventive measures taken in this regard by the Health Department in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that adherence of SOPs is the key to contain the infection and District Administration is fully prepared to avert the stoking rise of cases in the district.

He said in this regard round the clock control room has been established in the DC office Complex. He recalled that district administration is equipped with all logistics to prevent any threat of infection.

While emphasizing on the necessity of Covid-19 vaccination of public above age of 45 as well as employees in view of the latest surge of Covid-19 cases, the DC directed health officials to intensify the vaccination drive to achieve target in next 3 days.

He appealed to the general public to go for Covid-19 vaccination and follow all the related SOPs. Meanwhile all district officers were also directed to ensure vaccination of employees.

He directed concerned Tehsildars for constituting the teams to check wearing and availability of masks in the markets and public places besides declaration of places as Micro Containment Zones where more number of cases are reported.

Additional Deputy Commissioners of Tral and Awantipora, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Medical Officer, Tehsildar, District Health Officer, senior officers of the concerned department were present during the meeting.