Controlling COVID19: Hoteliers Club meets DC Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club held a meeting at TRC Srinagar with DC Srinagar, SMC Commissioner, Director Tourism, Director Health, SSP Tourism and Disaster Management.

In the meeting it was decided that all incoming travellers who are traveling by road shall undergo testing at Lower Munda.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammed AijazAsad in a meeting reviewed COVID-19 related situation at TRC. He said that the testing for travellers coming by road will be started in a couple of days and will help in containing the spread of virus in the Valley.

“Mass vaccination of hotel staff, drivers, houseboat staff and others concerned with the tourism sector as frontline workers shall be started across all tourist destinations,” said Aijaz.

He said that a special COVID-19 related training programme shall be conducted for the staff members to ensure that all SOPs are followed strictly while dealing with tourists and catering their services to the tourism sector.

AijazAsad urged the tourism stakeholders to ensure proper sanitation and hygiene in all hotels besides keep two rooms available for isolation of tourists in case they test positive.

Secretary General of JKHC Tariq Rashid Ghani said “we have already kept two rooms for the isolation of the travellers but today the members requested DC Srinagar to hire two hotels as paid quarantine.” He said that we can use these hotels as complete paid quarantine centres, so that we can put positive patients there.

Various tourism stakeholders from Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg also attended the meeting and shared various concerns.

DC Srinagar ensured that the SOPs will be followed strictly and no lockdown would be put into place so that the tourism could run smoothly.