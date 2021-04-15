Convert resettlement dreams of KPs into reality: BJP leader to RSS

Kashmiri Pandit leader and BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) J&K’s Incharge Department of Political Affairs and Feedback Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo Thursday urged RashtriyaSwayamsevakSangh (RSS) to convert the dream regarding the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits into reality.

A statement of BJP issued here said that it was time to convert the dreams regarding the return and resettlement of Kashmiri Pandit community into reality.

“The emotional connect needs to be reinforced as the real connect in terms of the prevailing socio-political climate of Jammu and Kashmir,” Chrungoo said reacting to the RSS Sarkarivah, DattatreyeHosbole’s address to the Kashmiri Pandits through virtual mode delivered in connection with the ‘Navreh-Mahautsav’ on Wednesday.