Cooking Gas Leak | 16-year-old Kupwara girl dies of burn injuries

A 16-year-old girl succumbed to burn injuries that she received after fire broke out due to cooking gas leak at her home at of VarnovLolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Monday evening.

Her relatives said that the girl was busy cooking when fire broke out due to gas leakage.

She suffered serious burn injuries in the incident.

“The girl was immediately shifted to District Hospital Kupwara and from there to SKIMS, Srinagar where she was declared dead on arrival,” her relatives said.

Police identified the girl as MasratBano, daughter of GhulamRasoolTantry.