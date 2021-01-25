Kashmir, Today's Paper
KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 3:45 AM

Cooking Gas Leak | 16-year-old Kupwara girl dies of burn injuries

KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 3:45 AM
Representational Pic

A 16-year-old girl succumbed to burn injuries that she received after fire broke out due to cooking gas leak at her home at of VarnovLolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Monday evening.

Her relatives said that the girl was busy cooking when fire broke out due to gas leakage.

Trending News
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

Representational Photo

Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir

She suffered serious burn injuries in the incident.

“The girl was immediately shifted to District Hospital Kupwara and from there to SKIMS, Srinagar where she was declared dead on arrival,” her relatives said.

Police identified the girl as MasratBano, daughter of GhulamRasoolTantry.

Related News