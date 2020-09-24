'Coordinated efforts needed for seeking UNESCO heritage tag for Mughal gardens'

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting here to review the preparation of the nomination dossier for listing Mughal gardens as UNESCO heritage sites.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Department of Tourism, Commissioner Secretary Department of Floriculture, Director, Archives, Archaeology & Museums, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, VC Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, Director Tourism Kashmir, Director Floriculture Kashmir and Chief Town Planner Srinagar.

During the meeting, the Advisor directed the concerned to work in unison and in a coordinated manner so that a well planned dossier is prepared that will be submitted to UNESCO.

He said that these gardens are part of our heritage and we have to preserve the same at any cost.

Maintaining that the Mughal gardens have immense historical significance, the Advisor said that their inscription on the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites will bring in a much needed international attention and appreciation to these gardens. He directed that all departments should renew its efforts to secure a spot for these celebrated gardens in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration along with a consultation team is making efforts to bring the famous Mughal Gardens on the map of UNESCO world heritage site. The Advisor said that it will be good for the people here if Mughal garden gets UNESCO’s consideration which would boost tourism sector considerably.

During the meeting a detailed presentation was given about the preservation and promotion of heritage sites of Shalimar, Nishat, Pari Mahal, Achabal and Verinag in Kashmir.