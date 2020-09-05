Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Handwara,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 4:28 AM

Cop arrested for duping Handwara man of Rs 2 lakh on 'job promise'

Representational Pic

A policeman was arrested on Saturday on the charges of duping a man of Rs two lakhs by promising him a job in the department, a police official said.

Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Shanoo village in Langate had filed a complaint at police station Handwara alleging that the policeman posted in Handwara duped him of the money by promising him a job as SPO in the department, in 2017.

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

Image Source: Twitter

As per the complaint, the accused had in 2017 even handed over an “appointment order” to Sheikh, as an SPO. The complainant alleged that the accused also provided him a fake belt number and took him along several times to the District Police Line, Handwara.

“I even received salary for the three consecutive months,” the complainant said.

An official said following the complaint, Handwara police started investigation which culminated with the arrested of the accused policeman.

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

Image Source: Twitter

A case (FIR No 300/2020) has been registered in police station Handwara, said the official. “We have arrested the accused person and filed a case of fraud against him. Further investigation is on,” the official said.

