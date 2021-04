A policeman posted at District Police Lines Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district died of a cardiac arrest on intervening Tuesday and Wednesday night, officials said.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that Aijaz Ahmad, a resident of Ladhoo in Pampore area of the south Kashmir district suffered a massive cardiac arrest, leading to his death.

The body will be handed over to family after conduct of necessary medico-legal formalities, an official added.