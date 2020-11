A missing Indian Reserve Police (IRP) constable was found hanging from a tree in Magam area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said on Thursday.

A police officer told GNS that the body of the constable, identified as Mohammad Ashraf son of Abdul Majeed Rather of Archnaderhma was found near Batpora Kanihama.

The officer said that further investigations are underway.

Sources told GNS that the constable was posted at Parihaspora Pattan and went missing last night.