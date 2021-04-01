Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 1:01 PM

Cop guarding BJP leader's house killed in suspected militant attack on Srinagar outskirts

Raja received bullet injuries in the attack and was shifted to SMHS Hospital where he succumbed.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 1:01 PM
GK photo
GK photo

A policeman guarding the residence of a BJP leader at Aribagh Nowgam on Srinagar outskirts was killed in a suspected militant attack on Thursday.

Reports said that the gunmen fired at the cop, Rameez Raja guarding the residence of BJP leader, Anwar Khan in the area. Khan was not home at the time of the attack.

Trending News

Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Dr Saleem Wani's father

Army shuts down military farms

Representational Pic

Permit requirement for transport vehicles carrying oxygen exempted

Raja received bullet injuries in the attack and was shifted to SMHS Hospital where he succumbed.

SSP Srinagar confirmed the death of the cop.

Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary told news agency KNO that the cop was brought dead to the hospital.

Latest News

Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Dr Saleem Wani's father

Representational Image

Global COVID-19 tally crosses 128.7 mn mark

Representational Image

Overjoyed at large amount of money, thief suffers heart attack in UP

Representational Image

India reports over 72k new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in nearly six months

Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that the attackers decamped with the rifle of the slain cop.

Today’s attack comes on the heels of another militant attack in which a policeman and two municipal councilors were killed in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district earlier this week.

Tagged in , ,
Related News