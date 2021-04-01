Cop guarding BJP leader's house killed in suspected militant attack on Srinagar outskirts

A policeman guarding the residence of a BJP leader at Aribagh Nowgam on Srinagar outskirts was killed in a suspected militant attack on Thursday.

Reports said that the gunmen fired at the cop, Rameez Raja guarding the residence of BJP leader, Anwar Khan in the area. Khan was not home at the time of the attack.

Raja received bullet injuries in the attack and was shifted to SMHS Hospital where he succumbed.

SSP Srinagar confirmed the death of the cop.

Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary told news agency KNO that the cop was brought dead to the hospital.

Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that the attackers decamped with the rifle of the slain cop.

Today’s attack comes on the heels of another militant attack in which a policeman and two municipal councilors were killed in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district earlier this week.