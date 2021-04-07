Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 4:56 PM

Cop, retired soldier among four booked over minor's alleged rape in Kulgam

The accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with a woman and another man in the alleged sexual assault.
Representational Photo
In a shocking incident, a minor girl has conceived a child after being allegedly raped by a policeman and a retired army man in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Quoting a senior official, news agency Kashmir Dot Com (KDC) reported that the accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with a woman and another man in the alleged sexual assault on the girl said to be around 16 years old.

As per the official, police have registered a formal case in Police Station Qazigund under FIR Number 61/2021 U/S 342, 109, 376D of IPC under the POCSO Act.

He added that further investigations pertaining to the case are on.

Pertinently, on Monday two local residents were arrested for allegedly trying to rape a girl inside a truck in the same area. 

