Kashmir
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 24, 2019, 1:11 PM

Cop shoots self dead at police training center in Jammu

The deceased cop has been identified as Selection Grade Constable Arjun Dev (belt no EXJ 976304).
A policeman of intelligence wing allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at Police training centre Sujwan area of Jammu district on Monday.

Selection Grade Constable Arjun Dev (belt no EXJ 976304), who was undergoing lower class course at the training center Sujwan, shot himself while he was on duty today morning, reported news agency GNS.

Soon after the incident, his colleagues rushed towards the the policeman and found him in a pool of blood, it said.

The injured cop was rushed to GMC&H hospital Jammu where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The deceased cop has been identified as Selection Grade Constable Arjun Dev (belt no EXJ 976304).

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation initiated.

