Cop suffers minor injury in Anantnag militant attack

Militants fired upon a police party in Lazibal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday evening, leaving one cop injured.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that militants fired upon a police party, leaving a cop, identified as Ghulam Muhammad, injured.

The official said that Ghulam Muhammad suffered a graze following which he was shifted to a hospital where he was administered some first aid.

He said the police retaliated, but the attackers managed to escape due to darkness.