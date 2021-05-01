Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 1, 2021, 9:40 PM

Cop suffers minor injury in Anantnag militant attack

'Attackers flee taking advantage of darkness'
Militants attack police in Kashmir [GK File Photo: Mubashir Khan]
Militants fired upon a police party in Lazibal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday evening, leaving one cop injured.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that militants fired upon a police party, leaving a cop, identified as Ghulam Muhammad, injured.

The official said that Ghulam Muhammad suffered a graze following which he was shifted to a hospital where he was administered some first aid.

He said the police retaliated, but the attackers managed to escape due to darkness.

