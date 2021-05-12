Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 11:07 PM

Cop suspended for beating doctor, paramedic in south Kashmir's Shopian

'Action taken as constable violated clear cut instructions of IGP Kashmir'.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 11:07 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Police on Wednesday suspended a police constable for allegedly beating a doctor and a paramedic in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

News agency GNS reported that the cop’s suspension follows letter by Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Shopian to the Deputy Commissioner of the southern Kashmir district, seeking action against concerned police personnel for beating a doctor and a paramedic during Corona Curfew.

Trending News
Divisional Commissioner P K Pole (C) during a press conference in Srinagar on 20 April 2021. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]

No relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown in Kashmir tomorrow: Div Com

Heavy deployment of forces was witnessed across the Srinagar city as authorities tighten grip on COVID-19 lockdown violators on Wednesday, 12 May 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

145 arrests, 92 FIRs in 24 hours as COVID-19 lockdown goes stricter in Kashmir

A health worker after taking a COVID-9 test sample in Srinagar, May 9, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

65 new COVID-19 deaths in J&K for 2nd straight day, 4,509 more infected

A senior police officer told GNS that the constable has been placed under suspension for violating clear instructions by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The order of the cop’s suspension has been issued by SSP Shopian, the police officer said.

Earlier in the day, police announced a special helpline to facilitate movement of health workers amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tagged in , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related News