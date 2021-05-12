Cop suspended for beating doctor, paramedic in south Kashmir's Shopian

Police on Wednesday suspended a police constable for allegedly beating a doctor and a paramedic in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

News agency GNS reported that the cop’s suspension follows letter by Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Shopian to the Deputy Commissioner of the southern Kashmir district, seeking action against concerned police personnel for beating a doctor and a paramedic during Corona Curfew.

A senior police officer told GNS that the constable has been placed under suspension for violating clear instructions by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The order of the cop’s suspension has been issued by SSP Shopian, the police officer said.

Earlier in the day, police announced a special helpline to facilitate movement of health workers amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.