Corona curfew relaxation in Baramulla from 4:30 pm to 7 pm today

The shops and outlets permitted to operate between 6 am to 11 am during the corona curfew across Baramulla district have been directed to operate between 4.30 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday.

In this connection, an order was issued by the Baramulla district magistrate on Tuesday evening. “In view of the prevailing COVID situation, shops dealing with the essentials (essentials already permitted only) should be allowed to operate in the district between 4.30 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday instead of 6 am to 11 am,” reads the order issued by the Baramulla District Magistrate.