Coronavirus: J&K govt declares holiday in all offices on March 24

The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared holiday in all offices on Tuesday, 24 March as a preventive measure to tackle the threat of coronavirus disease, a top official said today.

“Ongoing #COVID pandemic; Govt declares holiday in all offices on Tuesday March 24..Monday March 23 and Wednesday March 25 already holidays. Essential services to continue undisturbed,” said the government spokesman, Rohit Kansal, on Twitter. #COVID19 #JammuAndKashmir

Meanwhile, curfew-like restrictions on the movement and assembly of people were imposed in Kashmir on Sunday as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to observe ‘Janata curfew’, even as the virtual lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in the valley entered its fourth day.

Educational institutions across Kashmir have already been closed, while all public places including gymnasiums, parks, clubs and restaurants have been shut down.

Restrictions were first imposed in many parts of the valley on Thursday to contain the spread of the virus.

The measures were taken after a 67-year-old woman from Khanyar area of the city, who had returned on 16 March from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah, tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

So far, the valley has registered only a single positive case of the infection.

