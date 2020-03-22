Kashmir
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: March 22, 2020, 12:31 PM

Coronavirus: J&K govt declares holiday in all offices on March 24

GK Web Desk
UPDATED: March 22, 2020, 12:31 PM
Representational Pic

The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared holiday in all offices on Tuesday, 24 March as a preventive measure to tackle the threat of coronavirus disease, a top official said today.

“Ongoing #COVID pandemic;  Govt declares holiday in all offices on Tuesday March 24..Monday March 23 and Wednesday March 25 already holidays. Essential services to continue undisturbed,” said the government spokesman, Rohit Kansal, on Twitter.

Meanwhile, curfew-like restrictions on the movement and assembly of people were imposed in Kashmir on Sunday as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to observe ‘Janata curfew’, even as the virtual lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in the valley entered its fourth day.

Trending News

Curfew-like restrictions in Kashmir as part of Janata curfew

Admin orders closure of markets in B'la, G'bl till March 31

10 shops, hotel sealed at Bandipora

Educational institutions across Kashmir have already been closed, while all public places including gymnasiums, parks, clubs and restaurants have been shut down.

Restrictions were first imposed in many parts of the valley on Thursday to contain the spread of the virus.

The measures were taken after a 67-year-old woman from Khanyar area of the city, who had returned on 16 March from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah, tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

Latest News

Curfew-like restrictions in Kashmir as part of Janata curfew

Delhi government staff to observe 5-minutes silence as protest every day

Petrol bomb hurled near Shaheen Bagh protest site

Mumbai reports 2nd COVID-19 death

Hotel owner arrested in Banihal for violating prohibitory order over Covid-19

So far, the valley has registered only a single positive case of the infection.

Tagged in
Related News