Corrupt politicians, bureaucrats illegally brought political workers under BPL benefits: Darakhshan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Darakhshan Andrabi Tuesday said that corrupt politicians and bureaucrats had brought “undeserving” political workers under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) benefits.

A statement of BJP issued here quoted Andrabi while talking to media persons after meeting public delegations from Anantnag and Kulgam districts as saying that these “corrupt politicians” and “corrupt bureaucrats” had looted the rural population by giving the benefits of the poor to well-off political workers in the “BPL scam”.

“There are large scale irregularities in BPL registration and the undeserving people are getting the benefits of BPL cards while majority of the real people living under BPL are left out of the list prepared by the earlier governments. This has been done to illegally benefit the political workers,” she said. “BPL scam will be unearthed soon. It is not a small fraud, it is a big scam. The axe of the loot of hundreds of crores of rupees will fall on the fraudster politicians and bureaucrats involved.”

She said she would fight for the inquiry into the “BPL scam” as everywhere she travels people present hundreds of examples of irregularities to her in the BPL lists and the benefits of BPL going to the rich and politically-connected influential.