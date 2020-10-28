Corruption deep rooted in society: CUK VC

Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir Wednesday said corruption was deep rooted in the society, which needs to be checked and addressed immediately.

“Despite stringent laws and establishment of several government institutions to check the bribery and other forms of corruption in public and private organizations, it is still rampant and continues to grow,” Prof Mir said while addressing the participants during the first day of the Vigilance Awareness Week, on the theme “Satark Bharat Samruddh Bharat (Vigilant India Prosperous India)” at the varsity here.

Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar; Controller of Examinations, Prof Parveen Pandit; Finance Officer, Prof Fayaz A Nikka; Deans of Schools and senior officials from the administration were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Proctor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah said the week was being observed to highlight the significance of integrity, honesty and transparency in public life and emphasize the promotion of ethics and ethical practices in the domains of organizational, institutional and public life. He later administered integrity pledge to the participants.