Counseling workshop for CS aspirants held in Bandipora

Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on Thursday inaugurated the One-Day Counseling cum Mentorship workshop for J&K Civil Services Combined Examinations, 2021, organized by District administration Bandipora.

On the occasion DC Bandipora, Dr Owais, interacted with civil services aspirants and shared his experience and important tips with them. Meanwhile, he detailed his journey of cracking the examination and recommended the students to have a proper time table and maintain consistency during preparation.

Dr Owais Ahmad said the students can easily crack any competitive exams if guided properly. He said the students need to develop self-confidence and self belief.

He said the aim of organizing such workshops is to provide guidance to the aspirants regarding the preparations for the competitive exams.

He said that Resource Persons will keep guiding aspirants through virtual platforms.