Counting of votes for Ganderbal DDC polls on Dec 22

The District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today convened a meeting here to review arrangements regarding counting of votes for District Development Council (DDC) election and ULB by-election in the district.

During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held on preparation of Counting halls, security arrangements, appointment of Magistrates, identification of staff, adherence to Covid-19 SOPs and availability of Covid material as per guidelines, traffic management besides, proper heating/lighting and availability of drinking water facilities.

The counting of votes for 14 DDC Constituencies and One Vacant Ward 07-Duderhama Gousia of MC Ganderbal shall be held on 22 December, 2020 at Govt. College of Physical Education, Ganderbal where a strong room/counting center is established.

The meeting was informed that the timing of counting after receiving notification from SEC, J&K, shall be informed separately to all concerned including candidates.

Regarding preparation of Counting halls, it was informed that seven halls are identified for 7 phases and each hall shall contain 10 tables and one tabulation table.

DPEO impressed upon the Nodal Officer (Trainings) to properly conduct at least two training sessions to counting staff about filling of formats and opening of ballot boxes etc.

Regarding security, ASP Ganderbal informed that fool proof security arrangements in and around the premises will be put in place during the counting process.