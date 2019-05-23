Counting starts for 6 Lok Sabha seats in J&K

Counting of votes for the six Lok Sabha seats spread over the Kashmir Valley as well as Jammu and Ladakh regions started on Thursday morning.

Extraordinary security arrangements have been made around the counting centres in Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag while the usual three-tier security is maintained around the counting centres for Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh Lok Sabha seats.

Counting for the Ladakh seat is being held simultaneously at Leh and Kargil towns.

The fate of senior politicians whose electoral fortunes would be decided include the four-time Chief Minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, who is seeking re-election from Srinagar.

In Anantnag, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP faces Ghulam Ahmed Mir of the Congress and Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the NC.

Mehbooba Mufti faces the most serious challenge of her political career in this election.

Another constituency being closely watched is Udhampur where BJP’s Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (MoS) is seeking re-election.

Singh faces a serious challenge from Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress.