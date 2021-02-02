Couple arrested in honey trap case: Police

A couple was arrested on Monday for allegedly honey trapping several persons and extorting money from them.

A Police official said that after a local resident of Uri town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district registered a complaint with them, they found that a woman with the help of his accomplice were blackmailing him by claiming to leak his “obscene phonic conversation”.

The complainant alleged that the woman was demanding Rs 40,000 from him for not leaking the “recorded phone call”.

Station House Officer (SHO) Uri, Muhammad Ashraf told Greater Kashmir that based on the complaint, an investigation was carried out after which the woman, along with her accomplice, who turned out to be her husband, were arrested.

The SHO said that the woman and her husband were involved in similar other cases of honey trapping and extortion.

“The woman after getting phone numbers of some people used to develop relation with them over phone. After some days, the woman would call them and threaten to leak the telephonic conversion if money was not paid to her. Later, with the help of her husband, she would collect the money from the victim,” Ashraf said.

A case under FIR No 9 under sections 420, 506 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Police Station Uri.