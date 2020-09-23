Course on grid integration of renewable energy sources begins at NIT

A week-long program on large scale grid integration of renewable energy sources started at National Institute of Srinagar (NIT) here on Wednesday.

The program was inaugurated by Director NIT, Dr Rakesh Sehgal. The course will be conducted online till 27, by the Institute’s Department of Electrical Engineering.

A statement said the program was being sponsored under TEQIP-III initiative and more than 900 participants from IITs, NITs and foreign Universities have registered for the program.

Dr Sehgal emphasized on some of the significant challenges related to the grid integration of renewable energy sources and acknowledged the STC was a big step forward on the renewable energy integration.