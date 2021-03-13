Court convicts Budgam man for strangulating woman to death

The Court of Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik has convicted Javaid Ahmad Bhat of KremshoreKhansahib, Budgam under Section 302 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) for causing the death of GulshanAkhtar of Kremshore.

The body of Akhtar was found on 3rd June 2014 and Police had registered an FIR under Section 302 of the RPC.

The trial court examined 21 witnesses and after hearing the counsel for the accused QaziQayoom, the Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar Abdul Rashid Malik observed that the prosecution had cogently and firmly established the circumstances from which the inference of guilt could be drawn.

The court said that the Police had no reason to falsely implicate the accused and the accused had failed in examination under Section 342 Cr PC to explain the incriminating circumstances.

The court said that 21 witnesses had spoken consistently in support of the prosecution story and their statements inspire the confidence of the court right from the lodging of the FIR, arrest of the accused, the disclosure statement of the accused, the recovery of mobile phone, battery, damaged SIM card, the slippers of the deceased, the scarf round the neck of the deceased, the blood-soaked grass, the FSL report, postmortem report and call details point out nothing except the guilt of the accused.

“There is not even a single circumstance which point out towards the innocence of the accused. The silence of the accused in the face of the cogent, oral and documentary evidence further strengthens the prosecution story. The accused has failed to explain his innocence in the light of the chain of circumstances established by the prosecution,” the court observed.

It said that the evidence produced by the prosecution establishes beyond reasonable doubt that the accused had only intention to kill the deceased after his love affair failed and the motive behind the killing was the refusal of the parents of the deceased to marry the deceased with the accused.

“The accused strangulated the deceased till she died by wrapping the scarf around her neck and pressed it so hard that the deceased died instantaneously. Therefore, the offence committed by the accused falls under section 302 RPC and the accused is convicted under section 302 RPC accordingly,” the court observed.