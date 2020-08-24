Court convicts govt-gunman for involvement in 2001 abduction case

A court in Baramulla has convicted a former government-gunman for abduction of a civilian in 2001.

The court said it would hear prosecution and defence council on quantum of punishment to the accused on August 28. After hearing prosecution and defence council, the court of first additional sessions judge, Naseer Ahmad Dar said the prosecution has been able to prove the charges of abduction against the accused Abdul Qayoom Tantray of Rohama, Rafiaabad.

“I, accordingly, found accused guilty and convict him for the commission of offence punishable under section 364 RPC (abduction),” the court said. The court said the army Major was also found to be prima facie involved in the commission of offences of “abduction and murder.”

“But till date, neither the prosecution has been able to produce supplementary chargesheet against the accused Major nor prosecution has obtained the requisite sanction for his prosecution from the authorities,” the court said.

It directed prosecution and investigation officer in the case to inform it about the steps taken against the Major for his prosecution under law. The court said from the “unimpeachable ocular evidence”, it was established and proven that victim Manzoor Ahmad Wani was brought down from the bus in 2001 when he was going to Baramulla, by accused Tantray and the Major, and taken inside the army camp Tragpora.

It said a separate challan would be presented in the court of law against the accused Major after procuring requisite sanction. “Till the sanction is obtained, investigation of the case would be deemed to be in progress,” the court said.