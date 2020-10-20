Court declines bail to job scam accused

A local court here declined bail to a person accused of operating a fake job scam on social media.

After hearing counsel for the parties, Sub-Registrar Judicial Magistrate Srinagar Fariqa Nazir observed that the “material available on case diary prima facie shows involvement of accused in cheating poor girls by impersonating himself as high rank government official.”

“The perusal of the case diary revealed that the investigation of case is still in progress and every single day the police is receiving fresh information regarding commission of offences by the accused Muhammad Hussain Mir of Lazibal Anantnag.

“If the accused person is released on bail at this stage, general public will lose its confidence which it has reposed in the court of law.

“Having said so, I am of the view that the accused person is not entitled to be released on bail at this stage. Accordingly, the present bail application is rejected.”

The modus operandi of the accused was to create fake Facebook accounts and send friend requests to young girls. The girls, who were attracted by the fake profiles, would often chat with the accused, who used to impress them with his activities and promises of providing government jobs.

The court observed that the accused used to make girls believe that he could help them in getting government jobs and consequently coerced them to pay money.

“The accused also used to compel the young girls to share their objectionable photos and videos and then used the same for blackmailing,” the court said.

Cyber Police Srinagar registered a case against the accused after receiving a complaint from one of the victims.

During further investigation the accused was found to have used various devices and had cheated more than 100 destitute and young girls from Kashmir as well as Jammu division who were in desperate need of government jobs.