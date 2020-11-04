Court directs Rs 3 lakh interim compensation for sexual assault victim

A local court here Wednesday directed Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 3 lakh to a victim of sexual assault as interim compensation.

The Court of the Principal Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik observed that the victim was in need of financial assistance.

“I heard at length the prosecution and also the counsel representing the victim. This court at this stage is required to address the plight of the victim as the victim is in the state of pregnancy and belongs to the lower strata of the society,” the court said.

It said applying the principles of law and the scheme to the facts and circumstances of the instant case, the charge sheet has fully established that the prosecutrix is in the state of pregnancy as she is a victim of sexual abuse.

“She requires financial help to procure medicines, to visit hospital and to survive,” the court said.

It said that the financial background of the victim was weak and at this stage, if the payment of interim compensation was delayed, there was a reasonable apprehension of irreparable loss to the life of the victim.

“Therefore, it is directed that Member Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority shall pay an amount of Rs 3 lakh as interim compensation to the victim,” the court said.

It also directed the Secretary DALSA for appointing support person to the victim.

“The Medical Superintendent Lal Ded Hospital will also get the victim examined through a psychiatrist as the victim is stated to be suffering from mild intellectual disability,” the court said.

It said that the copy of this order should be served upon the victim through her father by SO Tumeelat by deputing competent process server who can read over the order to the victim as well as to the father of the victim the connotes of this order.

“In any case, the victim should not be harassed or put to any anxiety. The copy of this order should also be sent to the Chairman, Child Welfare Committee Srinagar to enable the Child Welfare Committee to interact with the victim and suggest measures with regard to rehabilitation of the victim and in this regard submit a report to this court,” the court said.