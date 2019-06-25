Court grants bail to senior journalist arrested in decades-old case

Kashmir
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 25, 2019, 5:43 PM

A court in Srinagar on Tuesday granted bail to senior Kashmiri journalist and owner of a daily newspaper, Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, who was arrested around midnight in a nearly three-decade-old case.

Qadri, 62, Printer and Publisher of Urdu daily Aafaq, was detained around 11:30 pm last night when he had just reached his home after finishing the edition.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled on July 31.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Dr. Haseeb Mughal told Greater Kashmir that Qadri was arrested in a “very old case”. “TADA court had issued a warrant against him but he didn’t cooperate. He will be produced in the court today,” Dr. Mughal had said earlier.

According to a report, police told the family that Qadri was arrested in a case registered against him in 1992.

