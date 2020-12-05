Court imposes Rs 40,000 fine for manufacturing substandard drug

Chief Judicial Magistrate, Anantnag Saturday convicted the accused responsible for manufacturing of drug of not of standard quality (EMLO-A) and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 followed by a strict warning for future.

The accused was booked by the Court of CJM-Anantnag for violation of section 18 (a) (i) read with section 27 (d) of Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940. In March-2013, the Drug Control Officer, Anantnag had lifted various drugs as a part of routine sampling for test and analysis purpose.

Among these, the drug in question was declared as not of standard quality for the reason that the contents of “Amlodipine Besylate in the sample were found less than the claim made”.