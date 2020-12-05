Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: December 5, 2020, 11:16 PM

Court imposes Rs 40,000 fine for manufacturing substandard drug

GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: December 5, 2020, 11:16 PM
Representational Photo

Chief Judicial Magistrate, Anantnag Saturday convicted the accused responsible for manufacturing of drug of not of standard quality (EMLO-A) and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 followed by a strict warning for future.

The accused was booked by the Court of CJM-Anantnag for violation of section 18 (a) (i) read with section 27 (d) of Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940. In March-2013, the Drug Control Officer, Anantnag had lifted various drugs as a part of routine sampling for test and analysis purpose.

Trending News
Representational Photo

J-K records 280 new COVID cases, 9 deaths

Representational Photo

Cyber police Kashmir comes to the aid of two residents, saves them Rs two lakh

File Photo of NC provincial president Devender Rana

NC provincial president Devender Rana tests COVID-19 positive

Security forces during search operation in Narbal area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Security forces launch search operation after militants escape in Narbal

Among these, the drug in question was declared as not of standard quality for the reason that the contents of “Amlodipine Besylate in the sample were found less than the claim made”.

Related News