Court rejects 3rd successive bail plea of drug peddler

Observing that drugs were the reason for causing death and “inflicting death blow” to vulnerable youth, a local court here rejected third consecutive bail application of a drug peddler.

After hearing prosecution and defence counsel, the court of 2nd additional sessions judge, Vijay Singh Manhas said the drug peddlers were a hazard to the society and, “even if released temporarily, in all probability, are likely to continue their nefarious activities.”

While referring to various provisions of law, the court said it has to be borne in mind that in murder cases, the accused commit murder of one or two persons only, while those who were dealing in drugs were instrumental in causing death or inflicting death blow to a number of vulnerable innocent youth.

“Such persons are a hazard to the society and they, even if released temporarily, in all probability, are likely to continue their nefarious activities of trafficking and/or dealing in intoxicants clandestinely,” the court said.

It said the courts while dealing with matters of such nature were required to have due regard to the harmful socio-economic consequences as well as the health hazards which were outcome of the drug menace.

The court observed that the J&K High Court has underlined need for strict attitude against the instances of drug abuse and has asked the sub-ordinate courts to have “due regard to the harmful socio-economic consequences” while dealing with such matters.

The court said the menace of drug addiction was a complex illness with far reaching consequences for those who know, work with, and support the drug addicted individuals.

It said the consequences of drug abuse include draining of family resources, shrinking responsibilities, sickness and dysfunctional relationships, distortion of interpersonal family relationships.

“The cost of drug abuse is enormous and multifaceted which poses severe threat to the very social fabric of the society and, thus, the instances of drug abuse are required to be dealt with a strict ‘hard on crime’ attitude,” the court said.

It said the accused person has failed to make out a case for his bail on the ground of changed circumstances of the case.

“There is no change of circumstances in this case amid the grounds already pressed for by the petitioner since the rejection of two earlier bail applications, accordingly the instant bail petition is also rejected,” the court said.

As per prosecution, 15 bottles of Codeine phosphate were recovered from the possession of the accused Irfan Ahmad when “he was carrying them for the purpose of sale among the youth in order to make them addict.”