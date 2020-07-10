Court rejects bail application of 3 persons accused of 'anti-national activities'

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court, Anantnag Friday rejected bail application of three persons accused of “anti national activities.”

After hearing defense counsel and prosecution, the court presided over by Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, said material put on record prima facie establishes the involvement of the accused in the commission of offence.

The court said the counsel for the petitioner has taken the plea that allegations were baseless.

“But after perusal of the case dairy, prosecution objections and arguments of additional public prosecutor, it is clear that there are materials establishing the involvement of the accused in the commission of offence,” the court said.

It said investigation of the case was in progress, statements of some of the witnesses were yet to be recorded and as such admission of accused on bail at this stage will hamper the investigation.

“There is every apprehension of winning over of witnesses by the accused. Further there is also every apprehension that they (accused) may flee from the clutches of the law and repeat the offence,” the court said.

It said the accused have failed to establish a reasonable and cogent ground for grant of bail. “As such, both the applications being devoid of any merit are rejected,” the court said.

As per prosecution, the accused were arrested on March 3 this year by police and during their searches, posters of militant outfit were recovered from them.

A case was simultaneously registered in police station Bijbehra and the accused were booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

“In case they are released at this stage, there is every apprehension that they may instigate the youth for joining in antinational activities,” prosecution submitted before the court.