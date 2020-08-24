Court rejects bail plea of ex-GM Industries for 'misusing' official position

The special anti-corruption court Monday rejected the bail application of a former Industries officer accused of misusing his official position.

After hearing special public prosecutor Muhammad Ashraf Pandit and defence counsel on the anticipatory bail application of the former General Manager District Industries Centre Pulwama, Special Anti-Corruption Judge, Shazia Tabasum, Pulwama, observed that DIC Pulwama has “become a hub of corruption and not a single file is cleared without paying bribe.”

The Court while referring to allegations against the accused observed that the “rates have been fixed” and this all was being done under the nose of the accused with his active connivance and patronage despite a number of enquiries against him.

“The entrepreneurs who are reluctant to pay bribe are made to suffer. The General Manager seems to be confused as he is retiring in the current year only and is only interested in taking bribes,” the court observed.

The court said during verification by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) it surfaced that the accused remained posted as General Manager District Industries Centre Pulwama.

“He, by sheer abuse of this official position just for ulterior motive, in league with the unit holders has made only selective application of main Industrial policy without factoring in the guidelines issued on the subject, thus conferred undue benefits upon them,” the court observed.

While referring to various High Court and Supreme Court judgments, the court said at this stage of investigation equipping the applicant with the order of pre-arrest bail would be unfair to the investigation of the case which shall consequently have impact and thwart the course of investigation.

“The grant of anticipatory bail is refused and accordingly the petition is dismissed,” the court said.