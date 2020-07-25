Court rejects bail pleas of 2 persons accused of 'anti-national activities'

National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, Anantnag has rejected bail applications of two persons accused of their involvement in “anti national activities.”

After hearing defense counsel and prosecution through virtual mode, the court presided over by Khalil Ahmad Choudhary said material put on record prima facie establishes the involvement of the accused in the commission of offence.

Two separate bail applications were moved by Wajid Ahmad Sheikh and Amir Ahmad Sheikh of Kulgam. The court clubbed both applications for consideration, saying both the accused were alleged to be involved in the same FIR and offences and have agitated for bail plea on grounds of ill health.

The court observed that police report reveals the accused were prima facie involved in “instigating the youth, besides providing monitory aid.”

“The case dairy reveals that the accused not only provides shelter to the militants but are also associating with militant organization. They are active workers and have been instigating youth for indulging in anti-national activities,” the court said.

While referring to various provisions of law, the court said prima facie the facts satisfy that there were reasonable grounds to believe that the allegations leveled against the accused were prima facie credible and plausible and that the investigating agency was in the process of collecting further evidence to scan and analyze the involvement of the accused in the commission of the crime.

The court observed that there appears to be no merit and substance in the bail applications of the petitioners.

“However, Superintendent District Jail Anantnag is directed to provide better treatment to the accused after consulting the concerned specialist having specialty of the ailment of the accused. Applications being devoid of any merit are rejected,” the court said.