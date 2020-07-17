Court rejects bail pleas of 4 persons accused of 'anti-national activities'

National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, Anantnag Friday rejected two bail applications of four persons accused of their involvement in “anti national activities.”

After hearing defense counsel and prosecution through virtual mode, the court presided over by Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, said material put on record prima facie establishes the involvement of the accused in the commission of offence.

In the bail application of the accused Javaid Ahmad Ganie of Frisal, Kulgam the court observed that matter does not seem to be of extremely urgent matter.

“It is reported that several areas are also sealed. As such, even if a prisoner is released on bail it may not be possible for him to reach to his destination without risking his life due to outbreak of COVID19,” the court observed. “In this situation, the prisoner by remaining inside till completion of lockdown period will help and save the life of many others,” the court said.

It said in case accused is released on bail at this stage, he will endanger his own life along with life of many others.

“For the foregoing reasons application seems not to be of extreme urgent nature as such application is rejected,” court said.

In another joint bail application moved by three persons, the court said it did not find any merit in the grounds taken by defence counsel for grant of bail.

“The accused have failed to establish a reasonable and cogent ground for grant of bail at this stage and as such in view of the preceding analysis, there appears to be no merit and substance in the bail application of the accused. As such, the application being devoid of any merit is rejected,” the court said.

As per prosecution, after arrest of the three accused by police, during their search, 60 posters of HM outfit were allegedly recovered from their possession.

“Through the medium of these posters, accused were busy in instigating the young generation for joining the anti-national activities,” the prosecution submitted before the court.